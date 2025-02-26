AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYFI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

SYFI stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

