Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

