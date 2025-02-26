Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

