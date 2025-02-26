Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 382.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Amentum worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

