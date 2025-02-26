American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

QGRO opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.