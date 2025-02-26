Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,993 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,956,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,340.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 831,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 773,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,613,000 after purchasing an additional 621,793 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

