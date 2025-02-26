Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,180 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 563,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 481,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 427,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.