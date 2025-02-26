Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $109.09 and a 1 year high of $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

