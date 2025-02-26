Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.