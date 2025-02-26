Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 185,747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185,747 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 52,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 334,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,299 shares of company stock worth $25,055,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

