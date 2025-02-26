Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 263,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after buying an additional 591,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,507,000 after buying an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 142,603 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 192.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

