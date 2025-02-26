California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get California Resources alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CRC. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on California Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.