California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Resources were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
California Resources Price Performance
CRC stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
California Resources Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
