Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

