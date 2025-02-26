Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cencora stock opened at $250.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.56. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $262.26.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
