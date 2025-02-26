CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 222 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 156,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

