CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 324 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,539 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.80, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.