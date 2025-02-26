CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $225,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in WEX by 552.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.73.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.93. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

