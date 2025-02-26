CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.