CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,493 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 749.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after buying an additional 2,445,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 391.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 38.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 199,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

