Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $368.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.41.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.