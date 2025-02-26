CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Robert W. Baird

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.07.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.2 %
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.