CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYBR. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.07.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $370.18 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.85. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

