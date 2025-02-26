D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 918 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 106.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 137,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.