DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. M&G PLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.