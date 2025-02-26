Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,459 shares of company stock worth $10,052,682 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

