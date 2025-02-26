Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Equitable by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equitable by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,939 shares in the company, valued at $30,275,514.09. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,234. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

