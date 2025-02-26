Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,258,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 184,987 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

