Fiduciary Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

