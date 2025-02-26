Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 263 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

