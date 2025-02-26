FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of FMC worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,931,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FMC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its position in FMC by 2,129.4% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 420,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

