Frontier Communications Parent’s (FYBR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.3 %
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,714 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,179,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $49,228,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Further Reading
