Frontier Communications Parent’s (FYBR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.3 %

FYBR opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $191,247,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,714 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,179,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $49,228,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.