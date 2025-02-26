FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of FTAI Aviation worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.37 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.