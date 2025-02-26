Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on G shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on G

Genpact Stock Down 0.0 %

G stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.