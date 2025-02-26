Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $758,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,374.03. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

