Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.