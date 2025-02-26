Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,374.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 261,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,597 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.