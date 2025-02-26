Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQWL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 41,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $720.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $89.82 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.