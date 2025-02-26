Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTV opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

