Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JHG opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

