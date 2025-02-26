Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its stake in TC Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

