Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JD.com by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 336,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

JD stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

