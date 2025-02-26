Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $348.72 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.63.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

