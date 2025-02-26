Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.