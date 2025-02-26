Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,839 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3,943.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.