Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 3,156 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after buying an additional 994,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,243.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 627,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,978,000 after purchasing an additional 586,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 357,771 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

