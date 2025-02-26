Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,575,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,768,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.