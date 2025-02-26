Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

