Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,185,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

