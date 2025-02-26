Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.