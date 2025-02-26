Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $186,000 Stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 111,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.